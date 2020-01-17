Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.33. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

