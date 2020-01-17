Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 5,186 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.