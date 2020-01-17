-$0.20 EPS Expected for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nantkwest.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NK. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

