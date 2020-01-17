Liberum Capital Raises Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 370

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.62. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

