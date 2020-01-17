Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (LON:BP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 590 ($7.76).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

LON BP opened at GBX 498.23 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.87. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

