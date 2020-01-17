Deutsche Bank Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,132

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) target price (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Bellway to an add rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,693.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,226.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
