Deutsche Bank Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,132

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) target price (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Bellway to an add rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,693.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,226.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

