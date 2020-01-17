Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.53. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.59. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

