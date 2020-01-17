Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.53. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.59. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

-$0.20 EPS Expected for Nantkwest Inc This Quarter
-$0.20 EPS Expected for Nantkwest Inc This Quarter
Liberum Capital Raises Boohoo Group Price Target to GBX 370
Liberum Capital Raises Boohoo Group Price Target to GBX 370
Berenberg Bank Lowers BP to Hold
Berenberg Bank Lowers BP to Hold
Deutsche Bank Raises Bellway Price Target to GBX 4,132
Deutsche Bank Raises Bellway Price Target to GBX 4,132
Charles Stanley Group Price Target Raised to GBX 350
Charles Stanley Group Price Target Raised to GBX 350
Burberry Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Burberry Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report