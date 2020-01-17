Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,332 ($30.68) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,166.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

