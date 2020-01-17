Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Centrica (LON:CNA) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 90.86 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

