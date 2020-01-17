Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €36.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €36.80 ($42.79) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.35 ($43.43).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.24 ($43.30) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.74.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

