Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,578 ($47.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,278.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,980.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70). The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.