DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.08 ($18.70).

DIC Asset stock opened at €16.06 ($18.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a fifty-two week high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

