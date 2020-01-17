Capita (LON:CPI) PT Raised to GBX 240

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

CPI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 171.70 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.50.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

