Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Lannett stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.12. Lannett has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.