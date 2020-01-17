Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.