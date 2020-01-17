Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce ($0.17) EPS

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.52 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Myomo an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MYO opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.