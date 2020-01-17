Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $954,691.14 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RILY. ValuEngine lowered B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.