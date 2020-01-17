Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

