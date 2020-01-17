George L. Estes III Sells 17,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $48.73 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

