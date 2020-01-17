George L. Estes III Sells 17,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $48.73 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. to Announce EPS
Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. to Announce EPS
Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder Acquires $954,691.14 in Stock
Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder Acquires $954,691.14 in Stock
$1.26 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. This Quarter
$1.26 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. This Quarter
Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc Stock
Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report