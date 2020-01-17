George L. Estes III Sells 17,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLMR opened at $48.73 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
