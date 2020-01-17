Mario Jesus Marte Sells 25,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24.

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,607,000.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

