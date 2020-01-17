Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $709,750.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,751,769,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,481,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,300,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

