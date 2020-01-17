Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NEM stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.