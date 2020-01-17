Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells $661,097.08 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPMC stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

