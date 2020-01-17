CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $632,340.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $662,400.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $684,180.00.

CARG stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

