Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 19,279 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 616.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.