Insider Selling: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SMG stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
