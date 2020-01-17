Insider Selling: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMG stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

