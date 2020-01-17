Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Nevro has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nevro by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nevro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

