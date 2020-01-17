Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,660 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.