Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $521,773.28 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,663,615.03.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,632,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,636,000 after purchasing an additional 296,335 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

