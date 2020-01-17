-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

