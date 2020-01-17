$0.65 EPS Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 438.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flowserve by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $5,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flowserve by 50.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $670,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.