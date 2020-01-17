Gradient Investments LLC Sells 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 371,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,898,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $222.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

