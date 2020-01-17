Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,463 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.