Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,819.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.88. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,174.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

