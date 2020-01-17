JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

