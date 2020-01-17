New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,177 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

