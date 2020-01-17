New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.