Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

