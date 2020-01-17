Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 148,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,257.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

