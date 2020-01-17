Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

