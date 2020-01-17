Dempze Nancy E Purchases 340 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $166.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

