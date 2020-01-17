Elefante Mark B Acquires 393 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,257.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

