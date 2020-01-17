Gradient Investments LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174,113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

