Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

