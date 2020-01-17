Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

