Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $20.38 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

