Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

