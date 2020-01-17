Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

