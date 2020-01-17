Gradient Investments LLC Sells 419,747 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,747 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPLG opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

