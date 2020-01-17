Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 112,385.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lincoln National by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Lincoln National by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

